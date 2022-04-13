What happens when you stop motoring with all wheels rolling at a 90 mph pace within that mechanism referenced as a brain, housed between a pair of ears that gathers and helps feed information (hopefully good information that will be sensible, reasonable and usable) to and within that brain that houses and harbors all good information, even that which surpasses computers? Computers at times rely upon help from an old, worn-out brain cells. You better believe it, yes, sir.
So much for that rambling. I picked up the idea from The Wall Street Journal. They do a hell of a good job considering all the territory covered, especially world over. The “my country or yours” idea sprang out at me from The Journal like a homer ball coming off a bat — the ball is gone before you have a chance to see if the cover is still on the ball. Sometimes you must slow down and let the story soak in before you can tell which road the writer is trying to tell you, our average citizen, we are traveling.
I am stealing a sentence from The Journal that goes like this: “What in the hell has happened to this country?” The subject matter has to do with what you would do if your country was invaded by an enemy trying to take over the country. This survey was a measurement from two perspectives: known “Democrats” and “Republicans,” with Republicans representing conservatives and Democrats representing liberals.
The Democrats spring into action by stating they would cut and run without an attempt to defend our country. Only a small 40% said they would stick around and help defend the country. That would mean 4-out-of-10 would stick around and fight to save their freedom. Can you believe that number of people would forsake their country by walking away and leaving it? I sure as hell don’t appreciate anyone who wouldn’t defend something I spent more than 10 years as a Marine in readiness to fight for as well as ancestors who defended the country a long time ago. I never heard one whimper or noise from these guys saying they would cut and run. When you have a house full of chickens, you are bound to have the smell of chickens coming from there. I am old enough to remember some of the war stories told by these guys about World War I.
Yes, the Republicans did themselves justice by counting more than two-thirds, or something like 70-out-of-100, who said they would stay and fight for their country. I am disappointed in that count, so I’ll say it again, “What in the hell is happening to our Stars and Stripes forever?” Seven-out-of-10 is better than 4-out-of-10. Still, I’m a little disappointed, but a better counting than the opposing party.
I want to highlight the condition of “inflation.” We don’t need $5/gallon fuel. That is simply gouging the consumer, not only here in the U.S. but also around the world. The current rate of inflation is 7.9% ending in February. Let’s go back several years and get a feel of the real culprit. Gasoline that sold for 12 to 15 cents a gallon. Right here in the U.S. that same fuel nowadays is going for close to $5/gallon. What’s the difference in the pricing of petroleum products? The economic promoters use lies to take cash away from the worker. Why pay a wage to a worker and then charge him a much higher cost when he purchases the commodity for personal use? I can recall when 9 cents would get you a movie ticket at the Lynn or Texan theater without a fuss. How things have changed.
Inflation is a working tool for the government. They manage to spend millions, thereby creating an inflated economic condition by covering debt with inflated debt. There was a day when I thought a $44 million WWII government debt was unreasonable. Look at the figure nowadays. Trillions of dollars in government debt. Thanks goes out to Grandpa Biden for the current flow of inflation.
Henry wants to blame John and John blames Fred. Several people are at fault. Both political parties are at fault. All hands are a little guilty of overspending, which causes inflation expansion throughout the entire economic spectrum, including world powers, e.g., China, Russia, Germany, England, etc. China, of course, is taking advantage of the situation to keep itself with more growth status so it can and will hold its own in confrontation with the U.S., Russia, England or either Germany or Poland. Except for the U.S., these nations hold off migrants. They don’t need them and neither does the U.S. It sure makes a migrant hold political clout. Some congressmen need migrants to stay in power. Just ask your congressman.
What is that old saying? “You don’t get nothing for nothing.” Sometimes it’s even worse. What you once had is now gone because of an inflated economic condition that simply will consume hard-earned savings stashed away in nothing’s hideaway savings bank, which happens to be an old glass jar safely stashed away.
If you never had a quarter in your pocket, and the government suddenly provides you with one to put in your worn-out pocket, you’ve become rich all of a sudden. The government is right. You will most likely put that quarter into the expansion of the economy quickly to obtain that item of which you couldn’t purchase otherwise. The result is economic growth engineered by the government. The big business guy also will get motivated and generally take over and make the spiraling of inflation much greater than it ought to be. Ask big oil. Many other big businesses as well. Big business would like for the government to stay out of their business. You see very few big government workings using a pick or shovel laying pipe in a refinery. You haven’t? But you will see him wanting to tell you how it’s done. Amen.
