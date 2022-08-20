Welcome to the start of a new school year.

After experiencing the effects of COVID throughout three different school years (2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22), we are more than ready to have a little relief and an opportunity to return to the type of school year we had all been used to. While those years were not easy, they did teach us we can conquer anything as long as we work together as a team putting the students first and we approach each day with a positive attitude.

Lynn Torres is the superintendent of Lufkin ISD. Her email address is ltorres@lufkinisd.org.