Police have identified the man found shot to death Tuesday in his Lufkin home.
The victim is 31-year-old Alex ‘‘AJ’’ Alexander, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Officers were called around 6:15 p.m. to the 1600 block of Ford Chapel Road after a woman found her boyfriend shot to death in his home, the release states.
Pebsworth said the shooter is still at large, but they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 633-0365 or Crime Stopper at 639-TIPS.
