Several people allegedly involved in a local gang known as JaccBoyWorld were indicted after a multi-agency investigation tied them to multiple incidents in Lufkin over the past year, a Lufkin Police Department press release announced.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals, Lufkin police and the Angelina County District Attorney’s Office indicted 13 men this month.
“For the safety of the citizens of Lufkin, it was important to get these suspects off the street and bring them to justice,” police Chief David Thomas said.
“This investigation was lengthy with many moving parts and pieces. We could not have gotten these individuals indicted without the help of these agencies — especially the District Attorney’s Office.”
The press release said these agencies tied each of the men to: the Jan. 29 near-fatal shooting of LaPatrick Wright in front of Lufkin Middle School; a Feb. 5 pursuit that involved a stolen pickup in which three men were arrested and found to be in possession of firearms; and a June 26 drive-by shooting in the 600 block of West Grove Avenue that involved two adults and four children, none of whom were injured.
Over the past few months, authorities arrested: De’Undra Price, 27, of Lufkin; David Flemming, 19, of Lufkin; Shequann Flemons, 20, of Lufkin; Keelan Larue, 17, of Lufkin; and Davonsea Thomas, 18, of Lufkin.
This week, authorities arrested: Armani Moore, 19, of Lufkin; Jacorey Glenn, 18, of Lufkin; Akeem Hurts, 17, of Lufkin; and Nicholas Hood, 19, of Lufkin.
Still at large, police are looking for: Kem’Ryon Edwards, 18, of Lufkin; Tyler Lopez, 19, of Lufkin; Avante Nicholson, 19, of Lufkin; and JaQuanos McKind, 18, of Lufkin.
Those with information on the four men still at large are asked to call Lufkin police at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.
