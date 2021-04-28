Lufkin police are investigating the shooting death of a male Lufkin teen that occurred late Tuesday night off Culverhouse Street, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director.
At 11:54 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported hearing three shots and seeing a car flee the area toward Williams Street at a high rate of speed, the release states. The caller believed the shots came from an abandoned home on Treadwell Street.
Officers responded to the area and made contact with the caller.
A short time later, a passerby flagged officers down and said there was a man lying on a driveway at 711 Rowe St., across from Collins Chapel CME Church. Officers checked on the man and found he had been shot, the release states. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.