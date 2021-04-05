Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct two prescribed burns today.
■ A prescribed burn in the Davy Crockett National Forest will be in Houston County, northeast of Pennington along FM 2781.
The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat. The proposed burn area is 3,069 acres.
Winds are predicted to be from the north.
Smoke should not impact any highways, but if you should encounter smoke, reduce your speed and use your low beams. If you have questions, call 655-2299.
■ The prescribed burn in the Sabine National Forest will be in the Six Mile area (McLemore Hills). The proposed burn area is 2,637 acres.
Winds are predicted to be from the south.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.