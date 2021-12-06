Showers with the chance of some thunder in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 69F with temps falling to near 55. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
With the 36th annual Evening in Old Bethlehem opening Friday night at the George H. Henderson Expo Center, event organizer Carolee Brink is excited for the joy she hopes it brings to the community.
The two-night event will permit visitors to walk through a recreation of the streets of Bethlehem the night Jesus was born. Costumed participants will work on crafts and trades common for the time period while others move about the city with guests.
Meanwhile, families dressed as Mary and Joseph will wander through the town so people can follow their progress before the birth of Jesus Christ. Infants will take the place of Christ in the nativity.
“You would be surprised how many people really don’t know the story of the birth of Jesus,” Brink said through tears. “It’s our gift to the community.”
The event brings together thousands of people each year; it’s a tradition for many families, she said.
There also are hundreds of volunteers who work hard to make sure the event kicks off cleanly. Beyond Brink, there are crews of young men who spend the week setting up the city at the expo center, and there are at least 50-60 people dressed in historic garb each night.
The amount of work to put together the event shocked Brink in her first year of running it; she is now in her 18th year, she said. A shed holds most of the city, including massive muslin-covered frames that act as walls of the city and then the actual shops.
“There will be a sweet shop there to show the sweets they made, and a bread shop and a fish shop,” Brink said.
“It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before. I promise. It’s so, so cool. We have a synagogue and a rabbi at the synagogue — I mean, we have a whole city.”
A star of Bethlehem will light up the city from on high, she said.
The event is free, though donations are appreciated. The donations go to helping set up the event next year, she said.
Brink said there is still time to volunteer, if someone is interested. But they have a lot of help this year already. Those interested in helping this year or next can contact her via email at CBrink@lufkinfirst.com.
