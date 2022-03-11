While there will be changes to veteran transportation from Lufkin’s Charles Wilson VA Outpatient Clinic to Houston’s Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, organizers promise veterans will not notice any gap in service.
“Many veterans from the Lufkin area come to Houston VA Medical Center for much-needed specialty care medical appointments,” said Maureen Dyman, Houston VA communications director.
“The VA recognizes that veterans living so far from Houston can face special challenges traveling to their VA health care appointments. We are committed to meeting the transportation needs of our veterans. It is our privilege and honor to serve them.”
Beginning April 1, the Brazos Transit Authority will no longer provide the service and it instead will be controlled by Veterans Affairs. The biggest change veterans can expect is in the pick-up location, Dyman said.
“We want to make sure our veteran patients know that there will be no interruption in the shuttle service and they will still be able to get transportation to the Houston VA,” Dyman said.
“The only change for the veterans will be that the shuttle will be leaving from the Lufkin VA outpatient clinic parking lot instead of the previous location, which was a few miles away.”
Otherwise, shuttle times, the reservation process and the route will remain the same, she said.
For nearly 30 years, veteran transportation between the two clinics was handled by the T.L.L. Temple Foundation, said Wynn Rosser, president and CEO of the foundation. It began in 1993, when Temple purchased a van to carry local veterans from Lufkin to Houston and back, and the foundation continued to purchase vans as needed until 2007, when it began working with the Brazos Transit District, he said.
“The VA shuttle was established with the help and determination of Congressman Charles Wilson,” said Jo Marlow, vice president for Marketing & Communications for Brazos.
“He was a strong advocate for veterans, and through his efforts and close relationship with the Brazos Transit District and the partnership with the T.L.L. Foundation, the Charles Wilson VA shuttle was created.”
The Temple foundation invested more than $3.8 million for these services — $3.5 million of which was granted to Brazos, according to Rosser. In 2020, however, the foundation learned about federal funding available to the Veterans Transportation Program and began working with the VA to bring that funding to Deep East Texas.
“Ultimately, transporting veterans to and from the VA Medical Center in Houston is the responsibility of the VA,” Rosser said. “They have the funds in their budget and are working to contract a bus company to provide the service.
“At every step, the T.L.L. Temple Foundation acted to ensure continuity of the service for our local veterans. The VA has assured the foundation that they plan to assume responsibility for the transportation program as of April 1, 2022.”
The foundation has provided approximately $300,000 per year for this transportation. By shifting the burden to the VA and federal government, the foundation can begin fulfilling other needs in East Texas, Rosser said.
“Brazos Transit District has been providing this service since 2007 and is truly saddened to not be able to provide this service any longer,” Marlow said. “It has been a pleasure and honor to be able to provide this service for our veterans.”
The district believes the transition will deeply affect veterans as they have been accustomed to the current services for 15 years, Marlow said. She hopes, for the veterans’ livelihood, the service will remain the same.
The VA is still working to establish a permanent contract for these services, but it will provide the service until those contracts are finalized, Dyman said.
“Veterans can continue to reserve their spots on the shuttle by calling the Lufkin clinic,” she said. “We encourage veterans to call at least a couple of days before their appointment to reserve their spot.”
