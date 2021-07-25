The major accident that occurred around 5 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 between Lufkin and Diboll involved four vehicles, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety Southeast Texas Region Media and Communications Office.
A separate crash that occurred roughly an hour later at FM 2108 at Airport Road was a three-vehicle crash with injuries, DPS said.
Troopers are still investigating both crashes and DPS will provide an update once it receives all the details.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and DPS requested assistance from the Lufkin Police Department for traffic control in the wreck on U.S. Highway 59. The Texas Department of Transportation also was called to the scene.
An initial traffic alert from LPD said that wreck resulted in "serious injuries."
Check back with us for more information.
