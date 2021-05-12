Diana J. Johnson (LDN, April 21) enhances the value of the LDN Opinion Page with some eloquently beautiful but sad words, almost like poetry or a sad country song, which seems to understand and lament some bad things now happening to our America.
Yes, I mostly agree with Jackie Zimmerman, publisher of The Lufkin Daily News, in her opinion-page column (LDN, May 2) about our (the public’s) need for the newspaper and LDN’s income weakness and need for more financing (more public support) to be able to continue operating.
We (the USA) are in danger of losing our freedom of the news since we have become too dependent on a part of modern technology (social media and other). It has become commandeered and used by the leftist-socialist radical Democratic Party and helped by some evil-minded very rich people and some very large companies and their activists-operatives in federal government (both elected, and also agency workers in the so-called “deep-state”), to destroy conservatives (mostly Republicans) by censoring, ignoring and bias against conservative free speech. It is used to promote a radical Democrat Marxist-communist agenda against America, that part of technology being “big tech” (Facebook, Twitter, Google, etc) and mainstream media (NY Times, Associated Press, and TV channels of ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, etc), which then leaves only a few trustworthy sources of state and national news such as FOX or OAN TV news channels, and a weekly national newspaper Epoch Times, which are friendly to conservatives.
LDN does a good job on local news, but unfortunately they are not capable of covering much state or national news, although the opinion page sometimes includes some helpful information about that, and, since I am sometimes selfish to want to have my say, that’s another reason to want to see more emphasis on that page.
Some hints of state news are mentioned in Rep. Trent Ashby’s column on the same opinion page (LDN, May 2) about school financing funds and LDN editorial on same opinion page about some probably important bills in the state Legislature (all of which are just short hints and more opinion-page words are needed to describe further).
An example of national news was a full front page article (LDN, April 21) of the Associated Press coverage of the verdict in the trial of police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd, and although the trial was about a sad and wrongful death by too much force against a person resisting arrest, it was made to appear as a racism issue, following the evil radical Democrat destructive push to gain more power by turning Black people against white people.
The front page picture of the person celebrating with a sign of BLM (Black Lives Matter) in background, together with some words in the article like Joe Biden saying “It’s not enough — We can’t stop here. —We’re going to deliver real change and reform — We can and we must do more — ,’’ sounding similar to Kamala Harris comments last year about such as the BLM demonstration and riots, saying something like: — — (my approximate quote) “they are not going to stop and they should not stop nor should we stop” — , painted a picture as if celebrating an evil wrongful vengeance.
Since the questionable 2020 election, the Biden-Harris radical Democrats have continually slapped-the-American- people-across-the-face moving hard and fast using a form of Marxist-communist takeover to change the already big federal government to a bigger totalitarian government.
They use executive orders, pushing legislation against the Constitution, censoring individual free speech, weakening the states and local governments, weakening local police so they can then be easily replaced by a totalitarian police-state, weakening small businesses and individual finances by ridiculous spending (more national debt) by excess money printed by Federal Reserve to cause high prices, inflation, to weaken the U.S. dollar and to destroy the economy. This includes canceling Trump’s border policies to open southern borders (Texas, etc.) to flood illegal immigration into those states and also transporting them to other states to weaken states and local communities all across the country, gain more voting power for radical Democrats, etc.
I wish all people would buy a subscription to LDN to help our free speech, or that my poor low level income would be more than enough to buy it for them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.