Lufkin Junior Panther Cheer, a community team created by local cheerleaders, has placed second in its first competition and is on its way to nationals.
Eleven-year-old captain Christiana Jefferson and 11-year-old Tatyanna Hunt said they felt great about the win in Dallas.
“There was a lot of pressure, but it was fun,” Christiana said.
“There was a lot of people and other cheer teams we had to go against,” Tatyanna said.
Four coaches came together to start the team two years ago.
“We were all passionate about it, and we noticed there wasn’t anything for girls to do,” coach Ashley Lewis said. “Cheer is expensive. We offer them the opportunity to cheer and go compete at a fraction of the cost. That was the most important thing for us in hopes that we can build up the program, and maybe as they get a little bit older, it’ll stick with them, and when they try out, it’ll be less stressful and there will be more representation in the community.”
Coach Brittany Berry said the team had always been a dream of hers, and when she had the opportunity, she jumped on it.
“When you grow up cheering and dancing, it becomes a part of your heart and your lifestyle,” Berry said. “I have a little girl on here, so for me to see her do it and enjoy it, that’s a lot of joy.”
Cheerleading develops leadership, endurance, hard work and confidence, which a lot of them didn’t have before, she said.
They want the girls to know what it means to be a sisterhood and how to work together as a team. They have students from Lufkin ISD and Pineywoods Community Academy, and they have a grade policy and encourage community service.
Six-year-old Skylar Sowell said her favorite part about cheer was the stunts, particularly the oreo.
Ten-year-old captain Nevaeh Coutee said her favorite part about cheer was the dance.
“It’s fun and motivating to do,” Nevaeh said.
She said she loves being captain and said it is pretty cool that the other girls look up to her.
“A cheer captain should be respectful and kind,” she said.
“A cheerleader should always smile and do good,” Skylar said.
The league, Texas Sports, is based out of Dallas and has a football team and different competitions. Most of their events are travel competitions, but they do host community events, as well.
The national event is held by United Youth Football League and will be held in Florida on Dec. 12.
The team is reaching out to businesses and individuals to see if they would like to sponsor them on their way to nationals. They also will be hosting fundraisers, one at the Brookshire Brothers on Chestnut on Nov. 14 and in the next few weekends they will be at the Angelina County Farmers Market.
Tatyanna said she joined because she had a lot of energy. Christiana said she joined because she had never tried it before.
“It’s great,” Tatyanna said. “I love the people.”
“I like that I’m a captain and that I can be a part of a cheer team,” Christiana said.
They encouraged other girls their age to try cheerleading.
“Go for it,” Tatyanna said.
“Ask your parents to sign you up,” Christiana said.
To follow their progress or check for fundraisers, visit the Lufkin Junior Panther Cheer Facebook page. They accept new teammates in December and January each year.
