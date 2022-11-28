Following a record-setting season in which the team lost just three matches — all to the No. 1 team in the nation — Angelina College’s Lady Roadrunner soccer team led all Region XIV teams with seven players named to the All-Region and All-Conference lists.
Liliane Clase, Camila Montero and Mable Pruter earned 1st Team honors, while Emilie Dueck, Audrey Gallagher, Ana Rendon and Alexandra Nunez landed on the 2nd Team list.
Clase, a sophomore forward from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, exploded for 16 goals and 40 points in 2022. With her six goals and 17 points as a freshman in 2021, Clase leaves AC with the program record for total goals scored and points accumulated.
Montero, sophomore midfielder from Langham Creek High School in Houston, added 11 goals, seven assists and 29 points in 2022 after tallying nine goals and 25 points in 2021.
Pruter, freshman midfielder from Montgomery High School in Montgomery, proved a tenacious defender with an ability to clear opposing teams’ attacks. Pruter was part of an AC defensive effort that allowed a miniscule .58 goals per match.
Dueck, the sophomore forward from Santa Cruz, Bolivia, used her speed and nose for the ball to prove a scoring threat every time she touched the ball. Dueck finished with six goals, nine assists and 21 points in 2022 after a 10-goal, 21-point season her freshman year.
Gallagher, a sophomore midfielder from Cypress Creek High School in Houston, provided a fearless, physical presence while on the pitch. In 2022, she added a goal (including a game winner) and four assists.
Rendon, a freshman defender from Colombia, finished 2022 with a goal and five assists while providing skilled support on the back line.
Nunez a sophomore goalkeeper from Langham Creek High School in Houston, finished with 81 saves in 2022 (third best in program), having allowed just .57 goals per match.
The 2022 Lady Roadrunners finished the season with a 15-3-1 record (a program mark for wins in a season) and an appearance in the regional finals.
