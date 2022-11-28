AC Lady Roadrunner soccer awards

Following a record-setting season in which the team lost just three matches — all to the No. 1 team in the nation — Angelina College’s Lady Roadrunner soccer team led all Region XIV teams with seven players named to the All-Region and All-Conference lists.

Liliane Clase, Camila Montero and Mable Pruter earned 1st Team honors, while Emilie Dueck, Audrey Gallagher, Ana Rendon and Alexandra Nunez landed on the 2nd Team list.

