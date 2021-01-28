The National Forests and Grasslands in Texas will conduct controlled burn operations in the next few months.
The controlled burn areas will be marked with signs as needed to include signboards and electronic road signs. Those near national forests may see smoke columns, reduced visibility in low lying areas and additional traffic along Forest Service roads.
“The public may see a helicopter overhead, smoke columns rising and smoke settling in low-lying areas at night,” Jamie Sowell, National Forests and Grasslands in Texas fire management officer, said.
Controlled burns benefit wildlife habitat by removing dead and dying vegetation from the understory, which improves the availability of forage and the quality of browse for wildlife. Reducing the underbrush improves foraging, brood and nesting habitat for turkey, quail, deer and other wildlife species.
Controlled burning protects subdivisions, businesses and transportation corridors from potential wildfires by reducing the chances of a wildfire spreading out of control.
“Our primary concern is for the safety of the public,” Sowell said. “We want the public to know what we’re doing when we conduct burns in the national forest. These are controlled fires conducted by experienced, qualified firefighters who work as a team to ignite, monitor and ensure the fire stays within the established control lines.”
The Forest Service only burns when environmental conditions are most favorable based on weather forecasts from the National Weather Service.
For those with respiratory problems, the Forest Service recommends they close windows and ventilate their homes by using the air conditioning or heating system. Some may want to leave the area until the smoke clears.
Residents sensitive to smoke should contact the local Ranger’s District Office to provide information so they can be notified in advance of planned burns in their area. If drivers encounter smoke on the road, they should reduce their speed and use low beam lights to become more visible to other traffic.
For more information, visit: fs.usda.gov/texas.
