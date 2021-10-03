An Ohio man is on life support in a Bryan-College Station hospital after shooting himself Saturday afternoon at the Sonic Drive-In in Huntington, according to Huntington Police Chief Bobby Epperly.
Lukas Anthony Kuhlman, 40, has an Ohio address but had been staying out by the lake in Angelina County, Epperly said.
The department notified the family, and Kuhlman’s mother said her son had been gone from that area for about a month, although she did not know why he was in Huntington, Epperly said.
“She thought he might have had some relatives around Houston, possibly.”
An officer got a call around 3 p.m. of a man in the Sonic parking lot in a small red car.
“He supposedly made a gesture at another customer there with his fingers, like a gun, and said, ‘Pow.’” Epperly said. “Then he threw a bullet in the customer’s car.”
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office had received calls on Kuhlman the day before “out in the county, out on the lake,” Epperly said. “I think he shot somebody’s barn up or something and got into a disturbance at the Rayburn Country Store.”
The officer on scene at Sonic got out of his vehicle, pointed a gun at Kuhlman and said, “Let me see your hands,” Epperly said.
“That’s when he grabbed a TEC-9,” Epperly said, describing the gun as similar to an Uzi.
“He loads that, puts it under his chin and basically threatens to kill himself,” he said.
Officers spent 30-40 minutes trying to talk to Kuhlman but were unsuccessful in getting through to him.
“He was pretty much talking out of his head,” Epperly said.
Kuhlman fired one shot that caught him in the face and the gun jammed, Epperly said.
“He re-racked it and the second one missed and went through the roof of the car and through the roof of Sonic,” Epperly said. “After he fired the third one, he slumped over into the passenger side seat.”
Authorities had EMS on standby and “they got there in about 30 seconds.”
Officers had all Sonic employees go to the back of the building and instructed them to stay away from the windows during the incident. They also had all customers leave the premises.
“There were no customers in the parking lot or anything while they were in the process of negotiating with him.”
No shots were fired by officers and no officers or civilians were hurt, Epperly said.
Kuhlman had a dog in the car with him that Epperly said was not aggressive and is now in animal control custody.
But there was no negotiating with Kuhlman, according to Epperly.
“He never made any demands,” he said, adding that Kuhlman did say his dog was hungry, so they got it some food, and that he wanted a cigarette.
Kuhlman’s mother said her son was a paranoid schizophrenic known to use drugs and alcohol and was off his medication, Epperly said.
“I don’t know how he ended up here, of all places,” he said. “Apparently, he was living out there by the lake in a house out there. The sheriff’s office had been out there Friday afternoon and I want to say they were out there Saturday morning.”
Pct. 3 Constable Chad Wilson, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the sheriff’s office and the Zavalla Police Department assisted in the incident.
“I think my officer did a great job on trying to control the situation and really tried to talk to the guy,” Epperly said. “And unfortunately, this is what happened.”
