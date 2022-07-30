The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District from June 16-20.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
———
Jack in the Box No. 3786, 400 N. Temple Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: June 16
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 1
Reasons for violations: replace the damaged shelving in the walk-in cooler, shelving observed to have chipping paint
General comment: dumpster lid missing, replacement needed. Management on site and state they have been reaching out to the service provider with no resolution. Area around dumpster maintained and clean. Overall general cleanliness was good and manager demonstrated active managerial control. Good job, keep up the good work.
———
Shiver Shack No. 3, Diboll
Date of inspection: June 16
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
General comment: Mobile unit very clean and in good repair. Good job. Spoke with owner regarding the new ice machine. If the unit is going to be utilized outside on the back patio it must be screened in and a hand sink is required. If you utilize the unit inside the building a hand sink conveniently located would be required.
———
M&J’s Cafe, 205 N. Temple Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: June 16
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 3
Reasons for violations: employee observed disposing ice into the only designated hand sink, verbal guidance given to owner and staff member on the importance of the sink only being utilized for hand washing, sink was cleaned and ice was removed; no trash can was observed next to the hand sink, owner moved a trash can to the sink; neither the men’s or women’s restroom had a self-closing door
———
Dairy Queen No. 14024, 202 N. Temple Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: June 17
Inspection type: follow up
Number of violations: 0
Reasons for violations: district manager on site generating work orders to repair the facility issues documented previously, manager states a complete remodel is scheduled in the future.
General comment: facility OK to reopen, coolers were repaired and adequate to maintain the product’s temperature. Daily temperature logs required for the walk-in cooler to be documented. Will review the “red book” provide by Dairy Queen at next routine inspection.
———
Shiver Shack Shaved Ice LLC, Diboll
Date of inspection: June 20
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
General comment: facility maintained in good repair and clean. Active managerial control demonstrated by Mrs. Sheri.
———
Taco Bell No. 20018, 2214 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: June 20
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 7
Reasons for violations: priority violation items noted during inspection; bodily fluid cleanup kit required on site for responding to vomiting and diarrheal events; unable to verify food handler certifications during inspection, person in charge could not locate all of the certifications on the computer, food handlers shall be kept on site for regulatory review; did not observe internal thermometer in walk-in cooler to monitor ambient temperature, a temperature measuring device is required in any unit storing time/temperature control for food safety because of the potential growth of pathogenic microorganisms should the temperature of the unit exceed code requirements; observed black buildup on ice dispenser and underneath soft drink dispensers on fountain drink machine located near drive window. Increase cleaning frequency; did not observe a lid on trash can in women’s restroom, a toilet room used by females shall be provided with a covered receptacle for sanitary napkins; observed food debris and grease buildup under fryer, general clean needed underneath equipment.
