Hudson police are searching for Jordan Franklin Hartt, 31, of Lufkin, in connection to the shooting and robbery at a Hudson convenience store Thursday night.
Police Chief Jimmy Casper said Hartt is considered armed and dangerous, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Hudson police responded to the scene of a robbery at Adeel's #2 on state Highway 94 at FM 1194 south around 7:55 p.m. Thursday when reports came that a convenience store clerk had been shot in the head after a man and woman robbed the store.
The clerk's injuries were non-life-threatening and they were taken to St. Luke's Health-Memorial for treatment.
The woman involved in the robbery is still unknown at this time, Casper said.
Hartt has been previously arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle, forgery government/national instrument money/security, assault causing bodily injury and burglary of habitation in Angelina County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.