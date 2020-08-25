Evacuees from the Gulf Coast are making their way through Angelina County in advance of Hurricane Laura.
The city of Lufkin released a traffic alert, warning residents of an expected influx of traffic through the area as those evacuees make their way north. Angelina and Nacogdoches counties have not been activated as sheltering hubs, a release by Lufkin Police Spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth said.
“And we do not expect them to at this point,” she said. “In the past few years, the state has been sending evacuees farther north and west to get them out of storm paths.”
This is subject to change, Pebsworth said. It depends on how the storm shifts and plays out, but the city will keep residents apprised of any changes.
Regardless, the increasing traffic will impact the daily lives of Angelina County residents.
“Any time there are mandatory evacuations like we are seeing today, it is likely there will be heavy traffic on our evacuation routes, which are U.S. 59, U.S. 69 and U.S. 96 through the Lufkin District,” Rhonda Oaks, spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation, said.
“Crews began last week preparing and inspecting roadways, cleaning ditches for good drainage and checking inlets/gutters to help make sure water will drain as it should.”
Road crews will stop work on both highway projects throughout the Lufkin District, she said. The maintenance crews and emergency operations will begin working at 7 a.m. Wednesday for 12-hour shifts.
“They will continue to assist, prepare and respond until after the weather event ends and the roadways are clear,” Oaks said.
Residents should expect heavier than normal traffic, especially on these routes, she said.
“These evacuees have had to leave their homes, so I hope everyone shows patience,” Oaks said.
She also encouraged motorists to be aware of their surroundings, watch for flooded areas and turn back if they see them, especially as the storm reaches Angelina County.
“The best possible advice is to stay off the roadway during flooding events, but that is not always possible,” she said. “If you must be on the road, have extra patience, stay alert and reduce speed.”
