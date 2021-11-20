The Lufkin Daily News’ annual Christian Information & Service Center Fundraiser kicked off with the inclusion of donation envelopes in this weekend edition.
“By providing the addressed envelopes in today’s paper, we want to make it easier for our readers to give to an organization that fills an important need in our community — ensuring local families have food every day,” Publisher Jackie Zimmerman said.
The paper is dedicated to caring for and giving back to the community. By making sure families have not just food but the right kinds of food, it can help maintain and improve the health and well-being of the community, she said.
“We want Angelina County’s families to not only survive but thrive and we can only do that if we help one another,” she said.
Donations of any amount are welcome — each dollar is stretched to help as many people as possible.
“I don’t care if it’s $5 or $500, every dollar they contribute is very appreciated,” CISC director Yulonda Richard said.
Typically, the money from this fundraiser will be dedicated to one specific program, she said. The donations could go to any program, but Richard named the Backpack Buddies and the new Helping Hands programs.
The Helping Hands program works similarly to Meals on Wheels in that volunteers drop off food at clients’ homes. It started with the pandemic, when several people were too scared to leave their homes, she said.
“We were seeing a lot of our clients not coming back because they were too afraid to get out,” she said. “But we realized they still needed food. So we’re trying to help the people who have no other way to get out, like the handicapped, the disabled and the elderly.”
The program started in January and relies on funding to work, but Richard would like to see the program drop off food at 15 homes per day.
“Taking care of and giving back to our community is important to all of us at The Lufkin Daily News,” Zimmerman said. “Please take a moment to pull the envelope out of the paper, put a donation in it and drop it in the mail to CISC. A donation of any amount is most welcome and much needed.”
