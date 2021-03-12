Former Lufkin Lady Panther and Angelina College Lady Roadrunner Natasha Mack was one of the most recognized players when All-Big 12 honors were released on Wednesday afternoon.
The senior was named the league’s top defensive player, marking the second time in program history a Cowgirl has earned the honor. Additionally, Mack was named a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 pick. Her selection marks the ninth time since 2013 OSU has had a player named to the team unanimously.
Mack joins Brittney Martin (2016) as Cowgirl recipients of the league’s top defensive honor. Additionally, she was named unanimously to the league’s all-defensive team, making her just the second player in program history to be named to the team multiple times. She joins Martin, who was honored in 2015 and 2016.
Named a second-team All-American by Sports Illustrated earlier this week, Mack’s recognition adds to a bevy of honors which includes a spot on the Wooden Award National Ballot, as well as being named a finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award, appearing on the Naismith Award Midseason Team and the Wade Trophy Watch List.
The Lufkin native is currently tops in the league in rebounding (12.3 rpg) and blocks (4.0 bpg), third in field-goal percentage (.524), fourth in steals (2.0 spg) and seventh in scoring (19.8 ppg).
Oklahoma State opens the Big 12 tournament at 8:30 p.m. Friday when it faces Oklahoma.
