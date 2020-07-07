Geneva's Angels of Joy Community Clothing Pantry will be offering Lufkin residents free clothes, medical supplies and household items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 10-11 at the old Texaco service station near the intersection of North Timberland Drive and Hoskins Avenue.
Rhea Houston and her daughter Paris Brown started the pantry about three years ago. Houston said she saw a need when the Christian Information & Service Center stopped giving out clothing.
"I just want to give back," Houston said. "God has been so good to us that I'm in a position where I can give back, and that's how I give to my community."
The two said they love working together. Brown said sometimes they disagree, like a mother and daughter do, but they make a great team.
"I couldn't do it without her," Houston said. "She has the same passion for giving to people that I have."
The name stems from Houston's mother. Brown said she had a restaurant called Geneva's back in the day, and they wanted to carry on her legacy.
Angels of Joy comes from the name of the foster care agency from which Houston adopted Brown.
"I love it," Brown said. "It gets a little overwhelming at times because our house does get cluttered and we have to hang up all the clothes, get the racks ready and transfer all the clothes, but it's actually pretty fun overall and it's good to see the smile on people's faces when they're getting the things that they need for free."
Houston said providing people like low-income mothers with clothes, toys, diapers and home furnishings helps build self-esteem.
"That's what it's all about — just seeing a smiling face means a lot to us," she said.
Currently the pantry is running low on men's clothing and bags of hygiene items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, towels, etc.
"It's just Biblical with me," Houston said. "God said to clothe the naked and feed the hungry, so I go off of these scriptures."
To donate, call 229-2791 or drop items off at 620 Kurth Drive.
The organization also gives 300 Christmas dinners away each year and partners with Harmony Hill Baptist Church every third Wednesday and First United Methodist Church every third Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.