I don’t know how you feel, but I am so ready to get on with life.
While not minimizing the health threat we have all experienced, it’s high time to welcome a glorious East Texas summer, kick up our heels and sweat a little.
Why not? We deserve it.
In the last year we were sideswept by a hurricane, endured a pandemic, experienced the worst winter ice storm in Texas history and now we are just a few animals short of closing up the ark and floating away.
But I love this place. It’s the greatest place on earth when the clouds pass, and the sun comes out. And all the signs indicate that is exactly what is happening.
I know there are no guarantees about the future, but that is precisely the reason we need to kick up our heels a bit when skies clear.
It’s summertime. Go to the lake. Visit your favorite restaurant. Take a walk downtown with the overhead lights on and the music playing. Eat snow cones and ice cream with your kids and grandkids. It’s high time.
That reminds me. I want to thank all those involved in the vaccine clinics. It was a herculean effort, and the whole community is grateful.
I also want to welcome Wes Suiter as our newest member of city council, representing Ward 4. Wes brings a wealth of experience to the position, and we are pleased to have him on board.
I graduated high school with Kim Ogden, and I want to congratulate her on a well-run and hard-fought campaign. I believe Kim is likely to have a bright future yet in representing people and advocating ideas in Lufkin.
Talk about excitement, the city kicked off its annual budget cycle on April 15 and the city administration is already deep in budget review meetings with each department.
It is a tedious process, like deciphering an Excel spreadsheet in a PowerPoint presentation, or watching paint dry. Fortunately, city management goes through all that before we start discussing things as a city council.
The council establishes the policy that governs budget preparations, but the city administration does the heavy lifting and watches the paint dry.
It might interest you to know a little about the fiscal and budget policy of your city council. I’ll just mention a few highlights.
First, we believe in a conservative fiscal approach. That is not a political statement; it is an economic statement. It means we want the administration to practice prudence in managing spending and debt. It also means we want to avoid deficit spending.
Second, we want city administration to build a budget based on current priorities, not last year’s line items. This means we want city resources to be allocated each year to the most pressing needs of the greatest number of our residents.
During the last budget cycle, there was support for retaining curbside recycling and we wanted to do it, but when compared to other important strategic priorities and limited resources, the city simply couldn’t afford to continue the program.
Finally, the council believes in a structurally balanced budget. This is a big deal.
Some cities balance their budgets by using non-recurring resources, but the city of Lufkin doesn’t follow that practice. We advocate a budget balanced by recurring resources.
This means revenues must match expenditures and the revenues must recur from year-to-year so that we have fiscal sustainability.
Consider a budget year when federal grants, like CARES Act grants, are used to make up for budget deficits. It might look and quack like a balanced budget, but it wouldn’t be. It isn’t sustainable from year to year.
These are the kinds of policies the city administration keeps in mind when it gets into the weeds of budget analysis each year. It’s not exciting stuff but it’s all critical to good local government.
Under the city charter, it is the city manager’s duty to submit a proposed budget to city council at least 45 days prior to the end of the fiscal year, which is the end of September. A version also will be published in the newspaper at about that time.
That date will be here before we know it, and we hope the tough decisions of last year will make for a better 2022.
In the meantime, we should kick up our heels a little and eat some ice cream.
