Mother Nature is planning a soggy and cold New Year’s Eve for Angelina County as the mild temperatures and sunny skies we’ve recently enjoyed are expected to give way to cooler weather and a near-guarantee of rain as we usher out 2020.
An atmospheric setup similar to the pattern that triggered a severe weather outbreak along the Gulf Coast before Christmas will enter our region leading up to New Year's Eve, according to AccuWeather.com.
“With many people forced to celebrate the end of 2020 differently due to the ongoing pandemic, those planning outdoor celebrations will need to keep a close eye on the forecast for their area,” an AccuWeather article states. “Residents hoping to participate in the countdown to 2021 outdoors should be prepared to seek shelter indoors if necessary as damaging storms progress eastward on Thursday.”
Tuesday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 68 and a low of 60.
Wednesday should see a thick cloud cover with a couple of showers and gusty thunderstorms, mainly later in the day, followed by periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms capable of bringing flash flooding and damaging winds. Temperatures should range from a high of 72 to an overnight low of 49 while wind gusts could be as high as 16 mph.
Heavy rain, thunderstorms with downpours, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado are all on the menu for New Year’s Eve, with an expected high of 50 degrees and an overnight low of 33. Wind gusts could reach 24 mph. In keeping with the rest of 2020, AccuWeather describes the evening’s projected forecast as “dreary.”
Sunshine returns for New Year’s Day and the rest of the weekend, with projected highs in the mid-50s to lower 60s and lows ranging from 30 on Wednesday to 41 on Sunday.
