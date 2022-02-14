Downtown Lufkin will be infused with the blues when Ruthie Foster takes the stage at The Pines Theater Thursday night.
Foster, who is from Gause, has been nominated for four Grammys and has won seven Blues Music Awards, three Austin Music Awards, the Grand Prix du Disque award from the Académie Charles-Cros in France, a Living Blues Critics’ Award for Female Blues Artist of the Year, and the title of an “inspiring American Artist” as a United States Artists 2018 Fellow.
Foster started out singing in churches throughout Texas.
“I kind of got into this place where I started accepting the fact that I could sing,” she said. “And I think a lot of it was my mother encouraging me to sing. Coming from a background of great gospel singers, it was intimidating for me to even want to be up front and sing. But I think over the years I think the more I’ve had things to say and things to sing about, a lot of that comes through in my voice and the content that I do, the songs that I sing. And hopefully that makes a connection with people.”
Foster’s connection with blues and gospel just comes by “default,” she said.
“I don’t think that anything I sing is gonna not have that background underneath it,” she said. “Because I sing big band music, my last album was, not just blues, but I did a little bit of Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald. I think because my background is pretty solid blues and gospel, it just kind of comes through that way. It doesn’t matter what genre I sing in.”
While Foster was in the Navy, she sang for the Navy band Pride.
“That was an education,” she said. “It was an education in singing big band because I was the premiere singer in front of a 16-piece brass band. And so I learned a lot about how to not oversing, because you can’t really outsing brass. It’s impossible. So it’s just about finding the right phrases. It was really about learning the craft of entertaining. Being in front of a band, learning how to front a band and learning how to be a better singer.
"I was that kid who wanted to grow up and be, you know, like a veterinarian. Do something good for animals. And do something good that involved working with people and helping people. Which I think in some ways, that’s what I do. Through my music."
After she left the Navy, she signed a three-year deal with Atlantic Records.
“I moved to New York and I worked with Atlantic Records as a songwriter in a development deal and had to walk away from that in my last year,” Foster said. “I wanted to come home and help my brother and sister care for my mother.”
After moving back to Texas, she began a partnership with Blue Corn Music.
Foster has released nine albums with the label, including her latest release in 2020, “Live at the Paramount.” It includes live performances from 2019 on the 105-year-old stage of Austin’s Paramount Theater.
Foster said she has missed performing live.
“It really is that energy, soaking up the energy in the room, when there are people in front of you when you’re performing,” she said. “There’s something to be said about what happens with seeing the reaction in people's eye and seeing how and feeling how the music really touches people. I do miss that, I will say.”
And while she did miss performing, she is “not complaining about being home.”
“I really focused on cooking and being with my kid,” she said. “And that’s been really rewarding for me. And it’s taken my relationship with my family to another level. I didn’t realize how much I was really missing in their lives … I traveled quite a bit up to that bit. So it’s been nice actually being home and having real time with my daughter, who’s going to be 11 in May. And just really getting a chance to be around my family.”
But Foster said she never stopped with music during that time
“I mean, even now I’m in the middle of a music production online course, ’cause I love learning,” she said. “I kept busy, I’m still keeping busy. I’m on my way to go sing for a nursing home right now.”
Foster said anyone who wants to do what she’s doing needs to “be very sure of where you want to go, where you want to be in this industry.”
“’Cause music is a business where I’m at right now,” she said “And knowing who you are and putting together music and songs that you feel close to. Because you’re gonna have to sing those over and over again. If you don’t know what you’re singing about, you might want to.”
For more information on Ruthie Foster, go to ruthiefoster.com. For tickets to the 7 p.m. performance, go to angelinaarts.org.
