Live music will once again be coming to Lufkin, according to the Angelina Arts Alliance.
In a first for Angelina Arts, the Quebe Sisters will be performing outside in downtown at 7 p.m. Oct. 10. Their performance originally was scheduled for The Pines Theater.
Another calendar addition is the 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 performance by the the Nashville-raised and New York-trained Annie Moses Band at the Temple Theater.
A limited number of tickets are available for The Quebe Sisters and can be purchased now at AngelinaArts.org. Tickets start at $15. Current ticket holders may keep their tickets or, if the new outdoor venue does not work for them, they may request a refund by Oct. 1. Masks will be required until seated. Social distance seating will be available in pre-placed chairs outside, in front of The Pines Theater.
Tickets to the Annie Moses Band will go on sale Monday and range from $30-$40. There will be social distance seating and masks will be required before, during and after the performance. Limited seats are available and anyone wanting to purchase more than two seats must call the box office.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit AngelinaArts.org or call the 633-5454.
When the Quebe Sisters from Texas take the stage with their unique Western-swing style, audiences are usually transfixed and then blown away by the triple-threat fiddle champions and their multi-part, close harmony vocals. Their performances are authentic all-Americana, all the time, and respectful of the artists that inspired them the most.
Along with headlining their own shows to ever-growing audiences, they’ve shared stages with American music legends like Willie Nelson, George Strait, Merle Haggard, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Ray Price, Connie Smith, Marty Stuart, Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, Ray Benson and Asleep at the Wheel, Riders in the Sky and many others.
Today, after more than a decade of traveling the U.S. and the world and recording three acclaimed albums, Grace, Sophia and Hulda Quebe are pros in a variety of genres, and count many famous musicians among their biggest boosters.
The spellbinding musical odyssey of the Annie Moses Band began in a cotton field in North Texas during the Great Depression.
The band is comprised of a family of siblings who can trace a lineage of musicians. The Annie Moses band was named after the group’s great-grandmother, Annie Moses. She worked as a cotton picker in North Texas and scraped up enough money for her daughter Jane to take piano lessons.
Jane’s Julie Andrews-style soprano graced small country churches, and then in the award-winning Nashville songwriting of their mother and father, Robin and Bill.
Intensive classical training took their children to the halls of the Juilliard School where the iconic sound of the Annie Moses Band took shape — blending the world of classical finesse with the heart of a hardscrabble family history.
More than 15 years later, the Annie Moses Band has recorded more than a dozen albums, produced Emmy-nominated PBS specials, traveled to Europe and Asia, and performed on stages as diverse as Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry.
The Angelina Arts Alliance is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich, entertain and educate by presenting and promoting the performing arts.
