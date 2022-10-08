Rural residency

Monte Bostwick, back right, St. Luke’s Health-Memorial’s market chief executive officer and president, and Dr. John Oglesbee, associate program director, welcome participants in the new graduate medical education Family Medicine Residency Program established in partnership with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. The program’s first three residents are, from the left: Dr. Ivonne Boeta, Techologico de Monterrey Escuela de Medicina, Mexico; Dr. Karla Gonzales, University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic; and Dr. Dorcas Omari, University of Nairobi School of Medicine.

 St. Luke’s Health-Memorial

St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin, in collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine, has established the college’s first rural health residency program and is welcoming the first set of residents.

The program offers the opportunity for urban and rural hospitals, as well as non-hospital clinical settings, to train residents in rural areas and can help increase access to primary care in rural and underserved areas.