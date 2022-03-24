Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct three prescribed burns today.

■ One burn will be in the Davy Crockett National Forest. The burn unit is southeast of state Highway 94 and south of Helmic Road.

The proposed burn is 1,774 acres. The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.

Northwesst winds are expected. Officials say smoke should not impact any major road ways.

Anyone with questions should call (936) 655-2299.

■ The second burn area is 430 acres near Ebenezer Park west of FM 255 in the Angelina National Forest. This will be a hand burn.

West winds are expected today.

■ The third burn area is 898 acres east of Milam in the Sabine National Forest. This burn will have helicopter support.

West winds are expected today.