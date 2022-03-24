3 prescribed burns being held today in national forests National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Mar 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct three prescribed burns today.■ One burn will be in the Davy Crockett National Forest. The burn unit is southeast of state Highway 94 and south of Helmic Road.The proposed burn is 1,774 acres. The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.Northwesst winds are expected. Officials say smoke should not impact any major road ways.Anyone with questions should call (936) 655-2299.■ The second burn area is 430 acres near Ebenezer Park west of FM 255 in the Angelina National Forest. This will be a hand burn.West winds are expected today.■ The third burn area is 898 acres east of Milam in the Sabine National Forest. This burn will have helicopter support.West winds are expected today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags National Forests And Grasslands In Texas Davy Crockett National Forest Angelina National Forest Sabine National Forest Burn National Forest West Wind Highway Geophysics Habitat Wildlife Official Support Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin Middle School students move into new building Monday3/12/22 Restaurant inspectionsDavis files lawsuit against LymberyCounty commissioners vote 3-1 to fire road engineerWalker fired, claims whistleblower statusLearning to fly: Hall of Fame flight instructors award Diboll pilot with $5,000 scholarshipCounty commissioners appoint County Judge-elect Keith Wright to replace Don LymberyRevved up for thrills: Mayhem Monster Truck Show returns to LufkinChase leads to stolen vehicle, burglary, drug charges for Lufkin duo at Center hotelNational Weather Service issues tornado watch for Angelina County until 3 a.m. Tuesday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
