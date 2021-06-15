The Lufkin Daily News earned 17 awards — including four first-place honors — in the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors annual contest Tuesday for work published in 2020.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our team,” Publisher Jackie Zimmerman said. “APME is the premier journalism contest in the state, so for us to compete so well against larger newspapers with far more resources speaks volumes to the talent of this hard-working staff.”
Staff writer Jess Huff and news editor Stacy Faison won first place in the Star Investigative Report of the Year category for a series of stories that highlighted how Pilgrim’s Pride, a global company and one of Lufkin’s largest employers, found itself in the hot seat as its safety protocols were scrutinized during the coronavirus pandemic.
"In examining a COVID-19 outbreak at a major employer, these stories push back on the 'official version' while seeking the human impact," judges wrote. "The workers' harrowing descriptions of life at the plant illustrate the very real dangers of working amid the outbreak."
Faison also earned Designer of the Year honors for a portfolio of five front and lifestyle pages
"Enjoyed the variety of designs and the willingness to take chances shown in this entry," judges wrote.
In the contest’s biggest award category, The Lufkin Daily News won third place for Newsroom of the Year.
“It’s gratifying to see these journalists honored for their tireless efforts during what was an extremely trying year in our profession,” managing editor Jeff Pownall said. “Placing in the Newsroom of the Year category is especially rewarding as it highlights the all-around skills our team possesses in producing coverage of our county considered among the best in the state.”
Huff also was awarded first place in the Business Reporting category for stories about the COVID-19 outbreak at Pilgrim's Pride and plans to fight a proposal by out-of-state company PA Prospect to build a waste disposal facility close to Sam Rayburn Reservoir.
"The reporter did a great job telling the story and getting the facts out for a group of workers who were being lied to," judges wrote. "This is why journalism is so important."
Contributing writer Gary Stallard took home first-place honors in General Column Writing for the second straight year for pieces the judges said were well-written, thorough, thoughtful, compassionate and thought-provoking.
Huff and staff photographer Joel Andrews won second place for Star Online Report of the Year for their coverage of the Marching with a Voice, Not Violence rally in June 2020, while Pownall won second place for Star Opinion Writer of the Year for a collection of five editorials.
"The distance between the collected writings of first place and second place almost required a coin flip for me," judges wrote of Pownall's entry, saying one of the editorials was "the best of all the entries I judged."
"It was a photo finish. Really good work."
Sports editor Josh Havard placed third in the Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year category for a five-story package of columns, feature stories and game coverage.
Huff won third place in Star Investigative Report of the Year for a series of stories about PA Prospect.
Huff and former staff writer Grace Juarez also won honorable mention in the Community Service category for coverage of the Angelina County 2020 United Way campaign.
Other awards won by the LDN include:
- Food critic Brie Bradford, second place, Comment and Criticism
- Faison, second place, Headline Writing
"'1 of the GOATs and a game of horse' inspires a smile and chuckle. 'Fiddle has cows over the moon' isn't overly literal and engages the audience to read further," judges wrote.
- Havard, second place, Sports Column Writing
"Josh writes with a style you don't forget," judges wrote. "Take his picture out of his column logo and you still know you're reading Josh."
- Juarez, second place, Feature Series
"The leads to all these stories grabs your attention, and the writing makes you fall in love with the subjects ... especially in the article about Deborah and Reggie Cotton," judges wrote. "Excellent pieces that ranged from young students crafting Valentine's Day cards for veterans, to the couple getting married at a senior living center. The Cotton story stood out, because the reporter had to have established a strong bond with the couple in order for them to open up and tell their stories. Well done!"
- Former food critic Olive Waldorf, third place, Comment and Criticism
- Huff and Andrews, honorable mention, Online Live Coverage
- Art director Lance Kingrey, honorable mention, Infographics
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.