I’m responding to The Lufkin Daily News’ editorial “Quick to Judge,” which was about Coach Todd Quick. After witnessing 10 years of his head coaching, I don’t think I’m being “quick to judge” — in fact, that judgment is really overdue.
Let’s state some facts. First of all, he hadn’t won anything as a head coach when the job was given to him. Fact two, in 10 years, his record of 74-41 (a 64% winning percentage) and 6-9 record in the playoffs (40%) compared to John Outlaw’s 17 years of 163-46-1 at Lufkin shows the drop-off in the caliber of coach we have.
Outlaw played the best to be the best, as I’ve stated before. He brought that excitement of the level of competition of The Woodlands, North Shore, Evangel, Katy, etc., so that in order to be the best, we played the best. He didn’t care about how big they were.
I really think this coach in his heart knows he doesn’t have the ability or staff to compete at that level. That’s why he doesn’t seek out this kind of competition — so he won’t be embarrassed and shown just how bad of a coach he is at this level. Outlaw never gave excuses about how young his teams were; he competed with what he had.
And yes, wins do account for something in any program — that’s why you try to hire a winner. The Lufkin Daily News brought up the defensive abilities of the 2001 championship team. Fact three, it’s 2021, 20 years later — that was Outlaw’s team and leadership. Just because Quick was defensive coordinator, he has shown in his 10 years he’s not a good head football coach.
Fact four, you stated that Quick sends young men into the community with quality and integrity. That isn’t Coach Quick’s doing — it’s the kid’s parent or adult at home insti lling these values in them.
You can try and reach all you want to give this coach positives. You said the freshman team that was 10-0 this season was great. Fact five, that doesn’t mean a thing when it comes to this coach. He’s had good teams with talent and found ways to lose.
Fact six, we all know he’s not Outlaw, not even close, but as I’ve continually stated, we deserve better for the community, the fans and the program.
This coach has taken the heart and soul out of the program. Remember the convoys to the games, displaying your proud Panther logos on your vehicles, meeting at the stores on the trips? Dallas, Houston — if Lufkin was near, Lufkin natives were coming to see their beloved Lufkin Panthers. Yes, Outlaw may have spoiled us, being a winner as he was even when he lost. But Quick doesn’t want to compete with the best his team can be. And that’s one big reason he will continually be unsuccessful.
So Lufkin Daily News, since Quick meets your criteria of a good coach, not mine, what about Lufkin’s criteria? Or the criteria of the school board, which I thought tries to give Lufkin the best of what it can, even in a coach?
So I’m not Quickly Judging, just giving some Quick Facts, because until this school board goes out and hires a coach with a championship pedigree as it did when Outlaw was hired, Lufkin with Coach Quick will only go as far as the talent will take them. He hasn’t the ability nor the staff to take Lufkin to where it should and wants to be among the elite. Period.
Outlaw left us with an established football program, and now we don’t even have a respected one. Don’t look at one or two good years that make you a good coach out of 10. Lufkin doesn’t need another 10 years of this coach and this kind of a program. Period.
