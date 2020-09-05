The annual Denim & Diamonds fundraising banquet, benefiting The Pregnancy Help Center, will look a little different this year in light of COVID-19, but the staff hopes the community will continue to step up and support their ministry.
This year’s event marks 36 years of the center’s ministry of expectant mothers and their families. There will be an in-person banquet at both The Silo and Denman Avenue Baptist Church in order to limit the number of people in attendance and adhere to social distancing requirements.
The Pregnancy Help Center also is offering a virtual version of the banquet, with the creative assistance of Media Services Group, for those wanting to support the center from afar.
“This event is iconic to the Pregnancy Help Center. It is our largest fundraiser to get the community involved financially with what the Pregnancy Help Center does,” executive director Paula Havard said. “We’re deciding to continue to do (the event) because when we polled our supporters, their response was that they would like to attend an in-person event and try to get back to normal, or as normal as we could.
“We are trying to make that happen, but still honor and respect the need to have some social distancing.”
According to the center’s website: “This event will certainly look quite a bit different from previous years. From the people in attendance, food served, decorations and even the style of the program, it may all look a little different, but the excitement of seeing our ministry friends and sharing what the Lord has done in and through the ministry is the same as it has been.”
This is also the first year that the Pregnancy Help Center will offer an online auction to help raise support for the families they serve. All proceeds will help stock the center’s Resource Room with diapers, wipes, food, formula and other essential items for expectant and parenting families.
Bidding begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 21 and continues through 10 p.m. Oct. 1.
Tickets to the in-person and virtual events are on sale now and can be purchased at phclufkin.org/denim-diamonds.
