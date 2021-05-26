FRISCO — SFA Athletics has claimed the 2020-21 Southland Conference Commissioner’s Cup after a season in which the ’Jacks captured seven conference titles in a dominant showing across the board.
The ’Jacks finished with 169 points between the men and women’s standings, 21 points ahead of runner-up Sam Houston State.
SFA also laid claim to its seventh straight Women’s All-Sport Trophy, as the Ladyjacks claimed 110 total points to outdistance all other member schools in the category.
SFA won regular-season championships in women’s basketball, volleyball, soccer, softball and women’s outdoor track & field, along with men’s indoor and outdoor track & field trophies. With third-place finishes in women’s cross country, indoor track & field and beach volleyball, SFA finished with a dominant 13-point lead over second place Central Arkansas on the women’s side and a 21-point difference over runner-up Sam Houston State in the Commissioner’s Cup standings.
SFA qualifies 16 for regionals — The SFA Track and Field team will be very well represented at the 2021 NCAA Division I Outdoor Regional meet in College Station this week, per a national release of the list of outdoor qualifiers. SFA will send a contingent of 16 student-athletes covering a total of 20 entries.
at the regional meet as they look to advance on to the NCAA National Championship meet in Eugene, Oregon next month.
SFA’s contingent features standout performers that led SFA to a sweep of the Southland Conference Outdoor Championships earlier this month, several of whom enter the meet ranked within the top 20 nationally in their respective events. Additionally, SFA will be represented in the men’s 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays on the men’s side as well.
