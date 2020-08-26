Lufkin residents took advantage of the sandbags provided by the city of Lufkin available at Grace Dunne Richardson Park Wednesday afternoon.
Those in need could pick up as many as 10 sandbags they had to fill themselves. Workers were available to assist any elderly or disabled individuals who needed it.
Rosalind Humphrey was there Wednesday afternoon collecting bags for Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, the store she manages, because the building already struggles with flooding during a normal storm, she said.
“When it rains, already, water tends to come in,” she said. “I’m really worried.”
She’s thinking she may try to find a hotel room because she lives in a mobile home and is nervous about the storm coming in. But her biggest concern is actually fixing everything up in the aftermath of the storm. She purchased a generator and expects that the days following the hurricane will be the worst.
“Just in case the electricity goes out,” she said. “I’ve been trying to stock up on groceries, gas and food — just to try to think about afterwards, after it passes. That’s about it. And prayer. Lots and lots of prayer.”
Mireya Cabrera wanted to make sure her home was prepared for the storm; this is the first storm she’s had to really worry about and she’s doing it with her mom and three children. Both her husband and father are both out of town and won’t be back for the storm.
“I’m very nervous,” she said, chuckling. “So we’re just trying to figure out how to crank up our generator. … In the past, where I lived, during Rita, they got flooded in that area. I heard this is going to be worse than Rita. We’re going to take all the precautions, just in case.”
She’s been out picking up ice, coolers, food, water and more. She picked up a grill in case the power went out, and is concerned about cooking with no light. She especially wanted snacks for the kids because she knew they’d be hungry if they got bored.
“I have a huge sun room, and I’m nervous that it’s going to bust,” she said. “I’m going to see if I can get plywood at Lowe’s if I can find any and I guess we’re just going to try to figure it out.”
She’s nervous without her husband and father around to help, especially because this is the first major storm she’s had to weather.
