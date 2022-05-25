I was disappointed to read the article covering the May 19 Lufkin school board meeting that stated, “Langston also was reelected to the school board but was not present at Thursday’s meeting,” with no further explanation, although the reason for my absence was given at the meeting, along with the fact that I was sworn in earlier that day.
I feel a need to explain my whereabouts and wanted an opportunity to thank the voters who made my reelection to office after nine years of service possible.
On May 19, I attended the noon monthly meeting of the Lufkin Education Foundation board, where I serve as a school board representative. At 1 p.m. that day, I was at Lufkin High School attending the Special Education Graduation ceremony that honored four of our incredible graduates and their amazing families.
After the ceremony, I went to the administration building, where I was sworn in for a three-year term as a trustee, an honor and privilege I take very seriously.
At 5:30 p.m., my daughter’s annual golf banquet started. I was pleased to be a parent acknowledging the accomplishments of the boys and girls golf teams, both of which won district for the second consecutive year in 2022.
I also was happy to hear in person the words spoken for why my daughter received the “Best Attitude” award. It was a time of great celebration. After that, my husband and I went watch our Lufkin Panther baseball team in their playoff game.
Since my first run as a school board member in 2013, I have introduced myself as a mom, an educator and a community volunteer.
I was very intentional about the order of those titles when I first ran for office nine years ago. I am a mom first, an educator second and a community volunteer third. When deciding between attending a once-a-year banquet or one of at least 24 scheduled school board meetings and work sessions a year, I am always going to choose being there for my daughter and her team celebration.
I am absolutely delighted to serve Lufkin ISD as a trustee. I want to be a voice for all our students; our teachers, staff and administrators; our parents; and our community, and I so appreciate their tremendous support this last election cycle.
I hope people continue to share their thoughts, praises, questions and concerns about the district with me. I always tell people who reach out, “School board members can’t help or fix what we don’t know about and, unfortunately, we can’t be everywhere. Thank you for letting us know!”
That was the case in point on May 19. Although I couldn’t physically be in two places at once at 6 p.m., I am thankful for fellow board members and a district that supports all my roles in the community and made accommodations for an earlier swearing-in ceremony.
I am blessed to be a mother, a wife, a daughter, a sister, an educator, a school board trustee and a community volunteer, and I am grateful for the support, love and encouragement I have received from this community since the day I arrived in Lufkin more than 26 years ago.
Thank you for trusting me with another three years in office.
