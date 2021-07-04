The U.S. Forest Service reminds the public that fireworks are prohibited in the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.
Fireworks can create a potentially dangerous fire situation, and Forest Supervisor Eddie Taylor said law enforcement personnel will be watchful again this year.
“Even though we have had a lot of rain this year, it only takes a few days of summer heat to put our forests and grasslands at a high fire risk,” Taylor said. “For the safety of the public and our forests and grasslands, we urge people to attend public fireworks displays and remember that fireworks are not allowed in the Angelina, Sam Houston, Davy Crockett, and Sabine National Forests. This also includes the Caddo and Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands.”
The four forests and two grasslands in Texas cover nearly 700,000 acres of public land. They have many popular recreation areas for camping, boating, picnicking, hiking and various outdoor activities.
“Those possessing or discharging fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices in the national forests or grasslands can be ticketed and fined. We don’t want to spoil anyone’s holiday, but at the same time, we want the forests and grasslands to be enjoyable and safe for all,” Taylor said.
For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.