The city of Lufkin is hosting a reception to thank former mayor Bob Brown for his service to the city from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
The event is open to the public and will operate as a “come and go” reception. The city has planned for some small presentations around 5 p.m.
Brown ran for office nearly a decade ago at a time when Lufkin was still battling the economic shock as the national economy fought through the downturn in 2008 and 2009. He watched Lufkin grow, as a representative for TXU, on industries that collapsed as he fought to take office.
“If I would have stood here and told you that we were going to (lose) the paper mill, Lufkin Industries and Texas Foundry and we would still be prosperous in Lufkin, you wouldn’t believe me,” he said, quoting a speech made at a class reunion in 2017.
“But we have survived, and we survived simply because of the attitude of the people.”
Brown helped the city to restart economic development during his time as mayor and was thrilled with the successes of Atkinson Candy, Lockheed Martin and eChem a Fauci Group, Overseas Hardwood LLC, and the introduction of new companies like Angelina Forest Products LLC, Sterling and TwinDisc.
Brown announced his intention to rescind his application to run again at a First Friday Luncheon. In his stead, Mark Hicks, Don Langston and Roshin Rowjee ran for office.
Hicks won the mayor’s race on May 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.