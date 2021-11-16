The Christian Information & Services Center has closed for the week as workers and volunteers put together Thanksgiving meals for the community.
“Because we have such a limited volunteer pool, we’re taking the days to pack up Thanksgiving, to pack more than what you get on a normal day and make it special for our clients,” executive director Yulonda Richard said.
The organization is typically open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday during the week. Instead, those days will be used to pull together resources and take it to the site of the drive-thru, she said.
Richard hopes to pull together 800 boxes for any resident of Angelina County to stop by the CISC Annex and pick up. The boxes will be available to be picked up starting at 8 a.m. Friday.
Though volunteering has slowed due to the pandemic, Richard is looking forward to the assistance of several organizations in this food drive, she said. First Baptist Church, the Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Probation Office have all said they’ll be there.
Those wanting to volunteer can come to the annex about 7:45 a.m., she said.
“We as a community have become recluse, just wanting to get away from all the madness,” she said. “Thanksgiving is one of those happy holidays you need to share with your community. We can get back to normal all together.”
The organization will be closed the entire week surrounding Thanksgiving as well, Richard said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.