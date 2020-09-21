The National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana, is forecasting Tropical Storm Beta will have a minimal impact on East Texas with a slight chance for isolated flooding.
Through Saturday morning, total rainfall amounts from Beta are expected to be between two and four inches for much of East Texas, Northwest Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas, according to the NWS.
This could lead to a threat for isolated flooding, the agency reports.
Beta is expected to make landfall along the middle Texas coast tonight. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for portion of the Texas and Louisiana coasts where winds could be tropical storm force, and Gov. Greg Abbott has issued disaster declarations in 29 counties in response.
The cold front beginning late last week will continue through the week, the NWS predicts. Showers are expected tonight after midnight with temperatures steady in the mid 60s.
Showers are likely through Tuesday with thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon and a high in the upper 60s or lower 70s. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday, as well, with highs in the lower 70s.
Showers could continue through Wednesday night and Thursday. The NWS predicts highs in the upper 70s with a chance of precipitation at 30%.
Friday is predicted to be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms and highs in the lower 80s with a similar forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.