Spring is just around the corner and it’s time to shake off the winter blues and get outside to enjoy sunshine, warmer temperatures and live performances courtesy of the Angelina Arts Alliance.
The Angelina Arts Alliance is proud to continue its commitment to providing live performances in a COVID-safe environment this spring.
Grammy Award-winning artists Ranky Tanky will be coming to downtown Lufkin at 7 p.m. March 4. These amazing artists will perform outdoors in front of The Pines Theater. Seats will be socially distanced to enable a safe environment to enjoy live music.
Ranky Tanky are Charleston, South Carolina-based artists who are known for their wonderful jazz-infused music based on the musical traditions of the Gullah culture. Ranky Tanky won the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Album. We are proud to welcome them to Lufkin next week.
This performance is sure to be a memorable evening for everyone to enjoy. So, come one and come all. Support live music in Lufkin by purchasing tickets that begin at only $25. Masks are encouraged while circulating and can be removed once seated. The Pines Theater bar and concessions will be open, as well.
At the Temple Theater, we are proud to present ‘‘An Evening with C.S. Lewis’’ at 7:30 p.m. March 26. This one-man-show features actor David Payne, who portrays the famous author, his life, writings and faith in Christ. Tickets are 50% off now with the online code “LION.”
The Angelina Arts Alliance is also excited to share great progress from our cultural district advisory group. The group kicked-off planning sessions in January and will continue ongoing meetings in the form of “spark sessions,” online webinars with other communities that have experienced success in creating destinations.
The Advisory group will participate in spark sessions with representatives from Boerne, Texas, and Paducah, Kentucky, in the coming weeks, with many other spark sessions in the works.
Finally, it’s hard to believe the time to begin planning and work for next season’s performances is here. The great news is that we feel confident we will be able to resume a full season of performances at both the Temple Theater and The Pines Theater in the fall. We look forward to filling our theaters again and we hope you are ready to come back to experience the best performing arts in Deep East Texas.
The Angelina Arts Alliance is deeply grateful to all of its patrons and supporters who have made it possible to continue to thrive during a global pandemic. Thanks to their generosity, we will be able to raise the curtains on a new season soon.
