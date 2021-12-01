National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 18. The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. sharp at Garden of Memories, followed by the laying of the wreaths.
Although the deadline for sponsoring for the 2021 ceremony has passed, if you mailed late or still want to sponsor a wreath, any sponsorships after the cutoff date will automatically go toward next year’s, so why wait? Help us get a head start on 2022.
November was full of events, and we were there, starting on Nov. 6 with the Veterans Day Parade in Huntington, which was followed by the program in the park. That night, memorial poppies were distributed at Abe Martin Stadium for Honor America Night.
On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Texas Roadhouse hosted a great tribute to our veterans with a great speech by Mayor Mark Hicks. American Legion Family No. 113 and VFW Family No. 1836 teamed up together again and twisted a memorial poppy with a Buddy poppy to show our unity.
Following the Texas Roadhouse event, we went downtown and set up a table in front of The Pines Theater, again with our ‘‘twisted’’ poppies and Wreaths Across America promotion and the cornbread dressing flyers. Everything both organizations do is for our veterans, their families and our community.
Back to our children and youth programs, which we talked about a little last month. We presented an American Legion Auxiliary Good Deed Award to Noah Smith, who collected $300 for the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter. His selfless acts to help the shelter was brought to our attention by The Lufkin Daily News. The award was presented at Keltys United Methodist Church on Nov. 21, where much of the money was collected. After the award presentation, it was great hearing stories about Noah, who has been attending that church since he was 2 weeks old.
How about a history lesson? The Veterans of Foreign Wars was founded in 1899 and chartered by Congress in 1936. The VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces.
The main difference between the VFW and the American Legion is that the veteran must have served “in country” during war time. For the American Legion, the veteran must have served on active duty at least one full day and have an honorable or general discharge.
On March 15-17, 1919, members of the American Expeditionary Force convened in Paris, France, for the first American Legion caucus. “The American Legion” name was adopted in May of 1919 and was chartered by Congress on Sept. 16, 1919. Eligibility for both auxiliaries is similar with only a few differences.
So, you see, if you are a veteran, the spouse of a veteran or an immediate family member, you belong in one or both of these great organizations, and the great part is now that we are working more closely together than ever before, if you join one, you volunteer for both. Many, like myself and a few others, are members of both great organizations. How about you?
We wish you a very Merry Christmas from all of us at American Legion Family No. 113 in Lufkin.
You can join, renew your dues and keep up with what is going on around the country online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
Or you can attend one of our regular monthly meetings held on the first Monday of each month. The Auxiliary meets at 5 p.m. and the Post meets at 6 p.m.
If 5 p.m. is too early, please let us know if that is the only reason you are not joining us. We used to meet at 5:30 p.m., but most members said they did not have a problem with meeting earlier.
