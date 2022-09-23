September is a month known for many things, and the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas would like East Texans to know September also is Recovery Awareness Month.
During this month, ADAC highlights the recovery community and aims to show those in the community that hope and recovery is possible.
The national message this year for Recovery Awareness Month is “Recovery Is For Everyone: every person, every family, every community.”
ADAC wanted to put its own twist on that message for the month of September and Recovery Day at the Park, which is “Normalize Recovery.”
The purpose of ADAC’s Recovery Day at the Park event is to recognize and celebrate those in recovery.
Individuals can share their stories with others and build support around recovery. Those in recovery seek to grow in the community, therefore the public’s support is valued as an ingredient in building new and lasting relationships.
Individuals have come onto ADAC’s podcast “Give. Get. Grow.” to share their story and their journey of recovery. Several others have come forward to share what recovery means to them and their stories have been published on Facebook. Multiple testimonies and messages reveal recovery is possible
ADAC has made recovery awareness efforts and hosted events promoting recovery for more than 10 years. The reason for holding events like these, along with others, is that ADAC is a community-based organization that strives to impact the communities it serves.
If you or anyone you know are in need of ADAC’s services, please call 1 (800) 445-8562 or (936) 634-5753.
Let’s come together in support of friends, family and community members by showing them we are here for them through their recovery journey.
Join us in celebrating Recovery Awareness Month at Recovery Day at the Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Kiwanis Park.
Connor Gilbertson is the public relations coordinator for the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas’ Region 5 Prevention Resource Center.
