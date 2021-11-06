Rob Hughes, right, presents the 2021 Ed Wagoner Leadership Award to Tom Boggus, left, with his wife Charlene during the Texas Forestry Association’s annual meeting at The Fredonia Hotel in Nacogdoches.
The Texas Forestry Association presented Tom Boggus with the 2021 Ed Wagoner Leadership Award during its annual meeting Oct. 19-21 at The Fredonia Hotel in Nacogdoches.
“From the start of his career with the Texas A&M Forest Service, Tom has been intertwined with the Texas Forestry Association,” said TFA executive director Rob Hughes. “He worked closely with Ed Wagoner and then Ron Hufford to help establish relationships with, and serve, Texas landowners.”
Boggus received his master’s in forestry from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1980 before joining the Texas A&M Forest Service as an entry-level forester. He retired as director and state forester in June 2021. He served as TFA president in 2007 and also has served on the TFA board of directors.
“He understands the power of partnerships,” Hughes said. “He knows that trees and forests provide intangible benefits like clean air and water, but he is also keenly aware of the economic impact of Texas forest.”
As director, Boggus and the Forest Service have been working under the Texas Wildfire Protection Plan for 20 years, reducing wildfire risk and improving state and local response capabilities, having increased the agency’s fire personnel and saved billions of dollars in property values.
Boggus oversaw completion of the inaugural Texas assessment of Forest Ecosystems Services, which revealed rural Texas forests provide more than $93 million in environmental and social services. He also advocated for state and private forestry in the USDA Forest Service Shared Stewardship Strategy to emphasize state contributions to forest and wildland fire management in the United States.
