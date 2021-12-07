Angelina College’s Juan Lopez, a freshman from Palmira, Colombia, earned Region XIV All-Region honors following his record-setting 2021 season. Lopez was among national leaders in both goals scored (13) and total points (30).
Angelina College’s Ulises Mercado, a product of North Shore High School in Houston, recently was named to the Region XIV All-Region team following the 2021 season. Mercado finished tied for 11th in the nation in total assists.
Angelina College’s Juan Lopez, a freshman from Palmira, Colombia, earned Region XIV All-Region honors following his record-setting 2021 season. Lopez was among national leaders in both goals scored (13) and total points (30).
Angelina College’s Juan Lopez, a freshman from Palmira, Colombia, earned Region XIV All-Region honors following his record-setting 2021 season. Lopez was among national leaders in both goals scored (13) and total points (30).
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Angelina College’s Ulises Mercado, a product of North Shore High School in Houston, recently was named to the Region XIV All-Region team following the 2021 season. Mercado finished tied for 11th in the nation in total assists.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Angelina College’s Juan Lopez, a freshman from Palmira, Colombia, earned Region XIV All-Region honors following his record-setting 2021 season. Lopez was among national leaders in both goals scored (13) and total points (30).
Two of the biggest reasons for the Angelina College men’s soccer team’s spectacular 2021 season received their just rewards for their efforts this past week.
Sophomore Ulises Mercado and freshman Juan Lopez landed on the Region XIV All-Region team as announced this past week.
Mercado, a North Shore High School (Houston) product, elected to return to the Roadrunner program after 2020’s cancellation. He was a primary facilitator and clutch defender for the ’Runners, finishing with two goals (including one game-winner), 10 assists and 14 total points. His numbers left him tied for 11th in the nation in total assists.
Lopez, from Instituto Inte in Palmira, Columbia, set a single-season AC record with 13 goals, including hat tricks in matches against Northeast Texas Community College and Trinity Valley Community College. He added four assists and finished with 30 total points, hitting his shot attempts and a .929 shot percentage while adding two game-winning goals. Lopez finished in the nation’s top 20 in both goals and points.
The Roadrunners compiled a 13-4 record with a two-deep run into the postseason, finishing the year ranked No. 12 in the nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.