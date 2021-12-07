Two of the biggest reasons for the Angelina College men’s soccer team’s spectacular 2021 season received their just rewards for their efforts this past week.

Sophomore Ulises Mercado and freshman Juan Lopez landed on the Region XIV All-Region team as announced this past week.

Mercado, a North Shore High School (Houston) product, elected to return to the Roadrunner program after 2020’s cancellation. He was a primary facilitator and clutch defender for the ’Runners, finishing with two goals (including one game-winner), 10 assists and 14 total points. His numbers left him tied for 11th in the nation in total assists.

Lopez, from Instituto Inte in Palmira, Columbia, set a single-season AC record with 13 goals, including hat tricks in matches against Northeast Texas Community College and Trinity Valley Community College. He added four assists and finished with 30 total points, hitting his shot attempts and a .929 shot percentage while adding two game-winning goals. Lopez finished in the nation’s top 20 in both goals and points.

The Roadrunners compiled a 13-4 record with a two-deep run into the postseason, finishing the year ranked No. 12 in the nation.

