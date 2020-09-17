Jessica Pebsworth, public relations specialist for the Lufkin Public Safety Department, is being promoted to communications director for the city of Lufkin, according to interim city manager Bruce Green.
The city is establishing a communications and public information office on Oct. 1. In that capacity she will be the liaison between the city, its various departments and the public.
The office will be responsible for promoting awareness of the city’s mission, programs, policies and initiatives to city residents and the media, Green said in a press release.
Pebsworth will be responsible for issuing press releases and public communications via various social media platforms, ensuring accurate and complete responses to requests for public information, answering queries from the media and arranging interviews with city executives and employees.
The city’s goal for the office is to use a comprehensive approach to inform and enhance community awareness by means of media relations, public education tools and timely crisis communication.
The office will regularly distribute news to the public through a variety of avenues from news releases to social media accounts. The office will operate and maintain Suddenlink cable channel 15 KLTX, the city’s website and its social media site.
It will also be responsible for photography and videography for the city, which includes recording council and board meetings, events, municipal commercials, special videos and more. The office also will answer inquiries from the public.
For more information, call 633-0321.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.