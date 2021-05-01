Lufkin mayor (final)
Mark Hicks 1,585
Don Langston 1,082
Roshin Rowjee 239
Lufkin City Council
Ward 4 (final/runoff)
Wes Suiter 366
Kim Ogden 359
Mark Dunn 314
Lufkin school district
Three at-large positions (final)
Hall Henderson 1,322
Matt Knight 1,221
Scott Skelton 1,064
Delphina Hadnot Maxie 888
Diboll City Council
District 1 (final)
Brian Moreno 87
Don Hendrick 45
District 3 (final)
Benita Sheffield Duffield 34
Elvia Esteves-Garza 29
At-Large Place 5 (final)
Ruben Terrazas 177
Tom Farley 83
Sam Glass 15
Hudson school district
Position 6 (final)
Katie Baker 303
Amber Wagnon 60
Huntington ISD
Position 3 (final)
Phillip Wood 277
Summer Willis 135
Vincent Smith 110
Position 4 (final)
Josh Senn 307
Don Harris 221
Central school district
Position 3 (final)
Josh Martin 179
Bobby C. Smith 99
Zavalla City Council
Three at-large positions (final)
Kim Hogan Retherford 71
Billy Barrick 70
Pam Hooks 64
Denita Ross 29
Tom Ross 24
Zavalla school district
Two at-large positions (final)
Regan Rash 142
Shannon Cryer 133
Amber Grimes 113
Thomas Derryberry 84
Julius Grimes Jr. 69
