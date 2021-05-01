Lufkin mayor (final)

Mark Hicks 1,585

Don Langston 1,082

Roshin Rowjee 239

Lufkin City Council

Ward 4 (final/runoff)

Wes Suiter 366

Kim Ogden 359

Mark Dunn 314

Lufkin school district

Three at-large positions (final)

Hall Henderson 1,322

Matt Knight 1,221

Scott Skelton 1,064

Delphina Hadnot Maxie 888

Diboll City Council

District 1 (final)

Brian Moreno 87

Don Hendrick 45

District 3 (final)

Benita Sheffield Duffield 34

Elvia Esteves-Garza 29

At-Large Place 5 (final)

Ruben Terrazas 177

Tom Farley 83

Sam Glass 15

Hudson school district

Position 6 (final)

Katie Baker 303

Amber Wagnon 60

Huntington ISD

Position 3 (final)

Phillip Wood 277

Summer Willis 135

Vincent Smith 110

Position 4 (final)

Josh Senn 307

Don Harris 221

Central school district

Position 3 (final)

Josh Martin 179

Bobby C. Smith 99

Zavalla City Council

Three at-large positions (final)

Kim Hogan Retherford 71

Billy Barrick 70

Pam Hooks 64

Denita Ross 29

Tom Ross 24

Zavalla school district

Two at-large positions (final)

Regan Rash 142

Shannon Cryer 133

Amber Grimes 113

Thomas Derryberry 84

Julius Grimes Jr. 69