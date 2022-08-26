The first time my wife, a school nurse, asked me to stop off somewhere and find her a big bag of peppermint candy, I had no idea what she was doing. We hadn’t been together long at that point, and I was still learning stuff about her. I wasn’t sure what she was going to do with an entire bag of peppermints at school, but hey, she asked for ’em, so I was gonna find ’em.
I learned later those peppermints were “medication.”
No, she wasn’t ignoring actual prescriptions. She’d just learned over the years how many of the “sick” kids visiting her office every day on campus weren’t always physically ill.
Naturally, there were the kids who just wanted an excuse to get out of class, so they’d claim any malady to draw a hall pass. They’d get a peppermint from Nurse Stallard (or as the one child who mispronounced her name called her, “Nurse Salad”) and a quick boot out the door back to class.
Lots of little would-be slackers, thwarted by a wise school nurse with a peppermint.
There were plenty of serious situations, ones requiring real nursing expertise and experience. Ask the folks at Pineywoods Community Academy, where Susie’s worked for 23 years, how many times situations called for life-saving measures involving Nurse Stallard. She and her “work wives” — her fellow nurses — came through every time.
And when she came through our door at night, she sometimes cried with relief.
Then there were other students whose illnesses went beyond anything a thermometer or stethoscope could find. These kids were experiencing a different kind of hurt, and nothing a Band-Aid would cover. Their young lives were in turmoil — whether because of a bad family situation or whatever — and they weren’t entering the nurses’ office looking for a pill.
Sometimes, they just wanted a hug or a kind word — things they couldn’t find anywhere else. When they showed up in Nurse Stallard’s office and came through her door, they knew every single time they were going to get tons of love — often in the form of hugs and a peppermint.
And when she came through our door at night, sometimes she cried for those kids.
Lord, how she loved all those kids. Some of them have left us with memories and expressions embedded in our daily conversations. Tayvion’s, “I’ve got my own stuff to do” is a classic. I couldn’t possibly do her job, but how could I help feel any less than part of it when she’s always shared those daily moments with me? I even got to know some of those kids personally, and I could see why Nurse Stallard was so attached to them.
I’ve been next to her when the PCA kids showed out, whether it was for a school program, an athletic event, graduation, whatever. Those were “her” Timberwolves, and she was going to celebrate their accomplishments right along with them.
School nurse. Who in the world was smart enough to create such a position? Who knew kids would need love dispensed just like medication every day — and from someone outside their own families?
And who the heck are the people who choose to nurse in a school when they could make more money in a different area of the profession? School nurses exist in a world of snot, vomit, fecal accidents and other nasty stuff. Who wants to do that on purpose?
Some people are just born straight into the roles they’ll play all their lives. My wife went from raising her own children at home to becoming a school nurse for everyone else’s kids. Honestly, sometimes it’s been hard to tell which kids were hers by birth and which ones were hers by choice. Whatever. They all got love and peppermints.
Now, after 23 years of this, the loving, beautiful Nurse Stallard is retiring. Is it because she’s tired of kids? Nope. It’s because she now has the chance to be full-time “Meena” to our grandkids. She’s already been there for one child’s first dance recital. She’ll be taking care of another grandchild on a daily basis when the baby’s mom goes back to work in November.
Trust me, the only thing that could pull Nurse Stallard away from kids ... is more kids.
It’s only been a couple weeks, but she’s already gotten calls from her work ex-wives — Stefanie and Maegan — regarding some of the PCA kids who have come looking for Nurse Stallard. Some of them cried when they learned she’s retired now.
How’s that for a testament to one’s impact?
So yes, I’m sorry for those who are going to miss seeing her every day. I love how they love her as much as our own family does, but we’re selfish over here. We want her to ourselves.
I’ll probably get fatter from all the leftover peppermints. I’m sure I’ll have to sleep in the tool shed after she reads this. She really didn’t want any attention over her retirement, so I’m probably grounded for writing about it.
I don’t care. She deserves the retirement and the attention that comes with it. My family, her friends and I are ridiculously proud of her.
Whether she likes it or not, anyone who spends 23 years dispensing Band-Aids, medication, love and peppermints is a true legend, and legends are worthy of all the bragging.
Happy Retirement, ‘‘Nurse Salad.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.