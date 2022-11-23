One critic calls it “a soul-deep exploration of a wounded man in crisis” that will satisfy discerning readers. Another notes the author’s “literary agility” and the building anticipation that makes it impossible to stop turning pages.

Esteemed voices in the literary world are heaping praise upon the recently released “Beasts of the Wild,” the third novel from Lufkin native James Wade. And while Wade modestly refers to such accolades as “incredible generosity,” his genuine desire is for readers to like it just as much as critics do.

Stacy Faison’s email address is stacy.faison@lufkindailynews.com.