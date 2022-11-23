One critic calls it “a soul-deep exploration of a wounded man in crisis” that will satisfy discerning readers. Another notes the author’s “literary agility” and the building anticipation that makes it impossible to stop turning pages.
Esteemed voices in the literary world are heaping praise upon the recently released “Beasts of the Wild,” the third novel from Lufkin native James Wade. And while Wade modestly refers to such accolades as “incredible generosity,” his genuine desire is for readers to like it just as much as critics do.
“More importantly, readers have really seemed to connect to this one,” he said. “That’s pretty heartening to see, since the hope is that I can get a little better with each book.”
Wade — known to most here in his hometown as Nick — has come a long way since his days covering the education beat and Corrigan-Camden football for The Lufkin Daily News. But the thought of writing novels for a living never crossed his mind during his time sitting in press boxes at football games or at school board meetings.
“And that’s because I was so completely satisfied with the gig,” he said. “I really didn’t need to have some pie-in-the-sky dream because I was living my dream for that time in my life. I was only 19, and as a reporter I was being given this incredible opportunity to go speak with students and teachers in our local school districts, visit with community and political leaders about the future of Angelina County, and yes, cover those fighting Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs.”
Wade still follows “the ’Dawgs” every season and is a fan of what head coach Brett Ratliff has done with the team, which made it to the area round of the playoffs this season before falling Friday night to undefeated Cooper.
“He has done a heck of a job since coming home to Corrigan,” Wade said. “I think their defense had four shutouts in a row to open district play this year, so they’re doing something right.”
Because the release of his debut novel, “All Things Left Wild,” in June of 2020 coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, Wade missed out on much of the experience of traveling and marketing that book. So he has enjoyed making up for that time in promoting his latest release. He has a book signing event for his hometown readers planned for 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Absolutely Fiction, 903 S. John Redditt Drive.
“We’ve been able to do a lot more with this book, and every stop has been memorable,” he said. “But I think the Texas Book Festival stands out the most. To be invited to talk literature at our state Capitol and then perform at some really cool venues in Austin was a great experience. It also gave me the opportunity to meet and visit with so many writers I’ve admired from afar, which is always inspiring and helps keep the creative fire burning.”
Wade also has a great support system at his Texas Hill Country home, with wife Jordan, whom he credits for inspiring him to pursue full-time writing, and their daughter Juniper, who has not changed his perspective on writing so much as she has “changed everything else in my life,” Wade said.
“Zero chance that I’m able to do this without Jordan. She was the one who insisted we get out on the road and spend a couple of years in the travel trailer, which is where I found the time and inspiration to write my first novel.”
Wade also credits Jordan for absorbing the bulk of the parenting role when needed.
“Since having our daughter in the middle of the pandemic, she’s stepped up and been the primary parent more often than not when I’m working or traveling. Not to mention she stays on me about the business side of things like updating social media, networking and interacting with readers, when mostly I just want to hide away to read and write. What’s the old saying? Behind most great women there’s a mediocre guy trying his best to keep up.”
Since becoming a father, Wade said he has started to think a bit more about what Juniper will think if she ever decides to read his novels.
“And if, God forbid, I wasn’t around to talk about them with her, would she understand that the point of each book is that life can be dark and heavy and oppressive, but that even in the worst times we have such a unique ability to grab hold of the beauty and the hope and the grace that surrounds us? I want her to see the light, not just the dark.”
Fans looking to pick up a copy of “Beasts of the Earth” may want to do so on Small Business Saturday, as Wade says the best way to buy it is through local bookstores including Absolutely Fiction in Lufkin and The Bosslight in Nacogdoches.
“If they don’t have a copy, they’ll get you one ordered,” he said. “It’s always better to help local small businesses and keep your money in the local economy. But I understand that’s not always possible, and certainly if you need to shop online, the novel is available anywhere books are sold.”
Wade has a couple upcoming projects in the works and expects his next release will be a historical novel set in East Texas in the 1930s with the working title “Hollow Out the Dark.”
“And we get to play with bootlegging, old car chases and the Great Depression — so it should be a pretty exciting story.”
Meanwhile Jordan — whom Wade said is the hardest worker he knows — is transitioning from being a full-time mom during the day to learning computer software coding at night as she gears up for a second career as a software engineer.
“She’s always learning and always growing as a person,” Wade said. “I’m constantly in awe.”
And as a toddler, Juniper is interested in everything and fully invested in whatever she is doing.
“Sometimes that’s imagining her favorite TV show characters are with us on a walk in the woods,” Wade said. “Other times it means reading a specific book in a particular spot. By that same token, she’s also at the age where not getting what she wants means the world is ending. It’s truly incredible to see the depth of the emotional scale we start with as tiny humans; and then to see her trying so hard to regulate it even though she’s only been earthside for two and half years — it really is fascinating.”
Wade misses his friends and family in Lufkin and looks forward to bringing Jordan and Juniper back to town for the book signing event.
“The thing I miss most and most often is the community. The way folks in Lufkin can come together for a cause — regardless of political affiliation, religious preference, etc. — and host so many wonderful local events, or raise money for those in need, or even just wave at each other from across Cafe Del Rio. That’s such a special quality to have in a place, and I haven’t seen many communities be able to recreate that type of magic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.