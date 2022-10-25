Beaumont police early Tuesday arrested the man who was last seen fleeing from authorities near Lufkin earlier this month on a warrant for murder, according to a statement from the department.

Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont, is suspected in the death of Jason West, 41, of Beaumont. West’s body was found during an arson investigation after an Oct. 7 house fire in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue, according to Beaumont police.

