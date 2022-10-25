Beaumont police early Tuesday arrested the man who was last seen fleeing from authorities near Lufkin earlier this month on a warrant for murder, according to a statement from the department.
Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont, is suspected in the death of Jason West, 41, of Beaumont. West’s body was found during an arson investigation after an Oct. 7 house fire in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue, according to Beaumont police.
An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death and if it is related to the fire.
West’s blue Hyundai Sonata was not at the home after the fire. Investigators say they believe Ardoin drove the car northbound on U.S. Highway 69 from Beaumont to Huntington, where he was spotted the same day by a Huntington police officer. He then fled from the officer until he wrecked the car in the parking lot of Metal Mart, about 1 mile from the Lufkin city limits, before fleeing on foot, according to police.
A felony warrant was issued for Ardoin for the alleged theft of West’s car.
Ardoin was taken into custody around 1 a.m. Tuesday at Lucas Drive and the Eastex Freeway, according to police.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 832-1234. Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward should contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at (409) 833-TIPS.
