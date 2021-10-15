The Lufkin Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in Restoration Wine Bar around 7:20 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director.
Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman said his preliminary investigation shows an electrical issue with a drink cooler in the bar area started the blaze, Pebsworth stated in the release.
The fire damage was minimal and no other businesses or residences in the building were affected, the release states. There is some smoke and water damage to the restaurant.
Residents on the second floor and construction workers on the third floor were quickly evacuated, and no injuries occurred, according to the release.
The building owner said that following cleanup, the restaurant will be open by early next week, if not sooner.
A maintenance tech found a card skimmer on a gas pump at Big’s at 1902 W. Frank Ave. at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday after a customer noticed the door of the gas pump was loose.
A woman reported being assaulted by a woman around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Keys Street.
A man attempted to use a stolen credit card around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Denman Avenue.
Someone reported electronics and shoes stolen in a burglary at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Sunrise Avenue.
A woman reported being punched in the face by a woman at a restaurant around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of South First Street.
Someone made an animal complaint at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Chester Allen.
Someone reported a civil complaint around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Kenneth Pinner.
Someone reported a disturbance at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Brazil.
Someone reported theft around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Meadowview.
Someone reported burglary of habitation at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Carolyn.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday.
Arrests and charges include: Jason Lee Vardeman, 50, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; and J.C. Conner Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of theft of property between $100 and $750.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennifer Inez Kelley, 58, of Lufkin, on a warrant for possession of less than 1 gram of penalty group 1 controlled substance.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: John Colby Peel, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and unlawful carrying a weapon; and Trey Wesley Hope, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a warrant for promotion of child pornography.
The Angelina County Jail housed 243 inmates as of 5:40 p.m. Thursday.
