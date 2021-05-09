A man died in a one-vehicle rollover accident early Sunday on North Medford Drive, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
At 4:24 a.m., officers were called to the 4200 block of North Medford Drive/Loop 287 under the U.S. 59 bridge. They arrived to find a white Chevy pickup on its roof with the driver partially ejected and not breathing, the release states.
It appears the man was northbound on Loop 287 when he left the road just before the U.S. 59 north exit. His truck then flipped end over end several times before coming to rest on its roof, according to the release. The man was not wearing a seat belt.
He was pronounced dead at the scene following a lengthy extrication by the Lufkin Fire Department.
Police will release his name tomorrow to allow for the notification of extended family.
"Please keep the man’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," Pebsworth said.
