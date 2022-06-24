My 4-year-old granddaughter Laine and I were busy trying to excavate a T-Rex.
No, really. A T-Rex. Like lots of kids her age, she’s been expressing an interest in dinosaurs, so I found a cool “excavation” kit online. Plastic “bones” buried inside a big rock-like plaster encasing. I got her the tools, and I spent hours with our little paleontologist. (She knows the word, now, too.)
When we got near the end, I picked up the plaster through which we’d been chipping and digging and broke off a big piece with my hands.
Laine looked at me all wide-eyed. “You broke a whole rock with your hands!”
There will come a day when I’ll explain to her that it wasn’t an actual rock. It was plaster.
Not on that day. If our grandchild thinks I’m strong enough to break rocks with my hands, I’m not gonna let her down. Yet.
My grandboy Beaux developed a strong interest in sharks. You guys may remember the phase: Six years old and fascinated with pretty much anything capable of eating us.
Beaux had been to the beach when his dad and I caught some sharks while fishing, but he’d never hooked one of his own. Then, a couple of years ago, we did it. I promised him we’d find him a shark on the trip, and danged if we didn’t. We hooked a blacktip shark in the surf, and Beaux got to reel the beast in all by himself.
When we talked about it later, he couldn’t believe I just “knew” he was going to catch one that day.
There’ll come a day when I’ll explain how it didn’t really have anything to do with me. Just not on that day. If the boy wants to think I’m smarter than I am, I’m not gonna spoil the secret. Yet.
My other grandboy, Atticus, is a new teenager. He’s developed a very strong interest in military history. His dad was in the Air Force, and I’m an old Marine. Atti’s asked me about what I did, and I’ve pulled up pictures and videos to show him. None of the pics or videos are of me. I served before we had cameras at our disposal every moment. They’re just pics and vids of the helicopters on which I’ve flown, or some of the weapons I’ve fired. I even gave him my old shooting badges.
Despite my explanations otherwise, the boy seems to think I was pretty cool back in the day. There’ll come a time when he’ll realize I wasn’t near as cool as he thinks I was. I’ll explain more to him later.
Not now. How many chances do we get to look cool to our kids and grandkids?
I’ve shown off my bird calls to our little ones. I’ll whistle a call, and when a bird answers, the kids look at me as if I’m Dr. Doolittle. I’ve shown them some of the things I’ve learned about nature. How we can go out at certain times of the day and watch the same spider building a new web in the exact same spot. How to know when the fish are going to bite. Where to find clams and hermit crabs.
They don’t know about old-age experience. They just think I’m smart.
I remember way back when I was a kid. I remember thinking my dad was a superhero. The man awed me with his ability to build things. To grow things. To know so many things.
I also remember hitting my teenage years, when suddenly I knew it all and he knew nothing. The older I grew, the more I became aware of his flaws and shortcomings. Yes, he had those. I’d just never noticed when I was a child.
Within a few short years, as I experienced plenty of my own failures, my old man began looking smarter than ever. I went from planning to be nothing like him to hoping I could be half the man he was.
In seemingly no time, I experienced the same transition with my own daughters. They went from thinking I hung the moon to thinking I’m the one who broke it. From a guy who could do no wrong to a man who couldn’t get anything right. Like I had with my father — and in about the same span of time — my girls accepted my faults, realized I was human and started treating me like a king again.
That’s the thing about little kids. They see us in ways we only wish we could be. They’ll figure out later just how pitifully human I am — we all are — and I’ll be completely honest with them any time they ask.
But for now, just for this short, precious time, it’s pretty awesome to have someone thinking I’m something special. I know it won’t last, so I’ll ride it while I can.
In the meantime, I just want to try my best to be who they think I am.
