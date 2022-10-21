The old man was intent on making his point, whether or not I actually wanted to hear it.
But I was stuck in an automobile service waiting room with him, and I was an unwilling captive audience as he went full-blast into his rant.
The target of his scorn?
A young man who’d just left the room. A kid who’d been minding his own business, bothering no one, but who still somehow managed to displease the old man.
The kid’s transgression?
I still don’t know. The old dude had a list. The kid wasn’t dressed “manly” enough. The kid’s hair was in a weird style. The kid was in a waiting room in the middle of the day instead of out working a job or going to school. The kid’s hands didn’t look as if he’d ever earned a blister or callous.
The kid talked too softly. “Sounds more like a girl,” the old man said about him.
I tried to ignore the guy, but he was going to vent no matter what, and I happened to be the only one within earshot.
Despite trying my best to tune him out, I heard plenty of “Kids nowadays … ” Then came the clincher: “Back in my day … ”
That’s when I got up and followed the kid out the door. I had no desire to listen to the critical ramblings an old dude — especially one who happened to be really close to my age.
I hear a lot of kid bashing lately, mostly from men just like the old fart in the waiting room. I hear how kids today “have it too easy.” They’re “too soft.” “Snowflakes.”
The words “Kids nowadays” always come with a requisite sneer.
I hear plenty of comparisons from folks who want to make sure we all know how rough they had it coming up. No educational institution in the world can boast as many graduates as the School of Hard Knocks, if you listen to the grumpsters.
I’ve heard a man complaining his son had taken a job in computer technology. Using his brain instead of his back and hands didn’t sit well with dad, who worried that his son would never grow up as tough as the rest of the men in the family.
Listened to a lady talking about a niece who’d chosen to eschew the family auto business to attend a cosmetology school instead. “That ain’t real work,” the old woman groused. “Kids these days. They have it too easy.”
More than once, I’ve heard accusations of “fake” issues. “We didn’t have this anxiety or ADHD back in my day,” I’ve heard a grandparent say. News flash: Yeah, “we” did, but we just didn’t know enough about them to name them.
When I hear such complaining, I can’t help but wonder: Isn’t this what we wanted for our kids? Personally, I would have done anything to keep my kids from growing up the same way I did. Yeah, parts of my childhood were good, but not all of it. Some of it was pretty harsh.
Why would I want my own children to endure the same?
When my daughters spoke of their dream jobs, I was relieved (and more than a little proud) to know they wouldn’t work in a steel mill, lay irrigation pipe on a produce farm or serve in the military just because they didn’t see many other options. I wanted their paths in life to be easier than mine.
I know tons of parents who had the same goals as I did with my girls. They’ve wanted their kids’ lives to be easier.
The tradeoff? Maybe those kids have a different definition of “tough” than what others do. I’m pretty happy my children didn’t have to learn to take a punch in a stupid fight or suffer injuries working a dangerous job. I’d be perfectly fine if they never developed callouses. If their hands stay soft forever, maybe I’ve done something right. If they’re able to make a living with their minds instead of their backs, I’ll call that “progress.”
There seems to be some sort of imaginary competition in place when it comes to comparing lives. Too many older people seem to think the younger generation should have suffered just as much as they.
But the “my day” the elders keep mentioning no longer exists. Truthfully, we oldsters probably heard the same grousing from the generations ahead of ours. We were the “soft” ones, and knowing how my old man’s early life unfolded, I can’t argue. There’s no comparison.
On the other hand, some of those same complainers did exactly what the rest of us did: Tried to make our kids’ lives easier and better.
How are we going to complain about an issue we created?
I’m convinced the gripers don’t spend much time around younger women and men. If they did, maybe they’d see things differently and walk away impressed. The younger generation has found creative ways to make a living, and they’ve learned to look for different paths to walk. Often, they’re working just as hard as anyone, but maybe not in the same way. Just because it doesn’t look like anything we older folks did doesn’t make it wrong — or weak.
Don’t blame the “kids nowadays” for who they are.
If we older folks did it right, the youngsters are just the way we wanted them.
